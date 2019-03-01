Jonathan Van Ness has been busy filming the third season of Queer Eye in Japan, working on his ice skating career, and doing standup. But, the star has also somehow found the time to add "writer" to his to-do list.
It was recently announced that Van Ness will be publishing a memoir, titled Over The Top, which will go on sale September 24.
The work will detail Van Ness's life before he became Queer Eye's vivacious and hilarious grooming expert. Van Ness grew up small Midwestern town that didn't quite understand why he was so "over the top," and therefore the now 31-year-old found himself the target of bullying and ridicule. Despite the challenges he faced growing up, however, Van Ness stayed true to himself and well — look at him now.
The book will contain details of his life that are yet unknown to the public and reveal sides of himself that we have never seen, according to a press release.
"Jonathan Van Ness has made millions of people all over the world smile, embrace their uniqueness, and own their individuality," said Editor Hilary Swanson. "Now it's time for us to return the favor as he reveals his own truth. Jonathan's journey is at times hilarious, at times harrowing--and always refreshingly honest. I could not be more proud to help share his incredible story and show readers how to take their own struggles and turn them into something beautiful."
