"Jonathan Van Ness has made millions of people all over the world smile, embrace their uniqueness, and own their individuality," said Editor Hilary Swanson. "Now it's time for us to return the favor as he reveals his own truth. Jonathan's journey is at times hilarious, at times harrowing--and always refreshingly honest. I could not be more proud to help share his incredible story and show readers how to take their own struggles and turn them into something beautiful."