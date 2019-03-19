From, Tom Jackson marrying his ex-wife Abby Parr to Ted Terry getting reelected for another four years, Netflix's Queer Eye has no shortage of success stories. There have now been three seasons of everyone's favorite tear-jerking reality show, with the latest having arrived March 15. At this point, it's not out of the question to wonder if Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness are actually going to fix the whole world.
However, that only works if the contestants' happy endings actually stick. Luckily, in this world of social media, we can check up on almost all of them, and see exactly what they've been up to this past year.
Jackson has been one of the most social media-active members of the Queer Eye crew, so he's been easy to track. We knew when he broke up with Parr, when he got back together with Parr, and when he finally remarried Parr. We even know what kind of a honeymoon they're going on. (Mountains! Hoorah!)
The other members are sometimes harder to follow. Not all of the Queer Eye contestants were extroverts. In fact, a number of them were incredibly introverted, something the Fab Five explored during their episodes. What happened to the rest of them? Did Joe Gallois stick with his sleek 'do? Did Neal, the coder whom the show affectionately called "Sasquatch," continue to entertain?
Ahead, updates on the rest of the Queer Eye contestants.
One of the things I learned from @jvn is that a little regularly scheduled maintenance is a good thing. I went from having my hair cut once every few years to a regularly scheduled haircut every 4 weeks. Who am I? Unexpected benefit? Getting to reconnect with my old friend and master of haircuts @dottieliz . I balance the cost by cooking a few extra dinners a month versus eating out. Win / Win. #queereyenetflix #haircut #queereye #queereyeneal @queereye @netflix
Sometimes I think that my husband is more like Jesus than I am. And others, I watch them both and I know it. And now I think he loves like Jesus and Bob Goff too. Maybe one day I will too.— Vera Camp (@Campfam8) March 20, 2018
WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE ? YOUR ? WEEK!?— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 22, 2018
? AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED ?
? OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING ? pic.twitter.com/Qqe0MWRvA4
On June 16th, I married my best friend Shannan @treeandshield on the beach of Amelia Island at sunrise. Deborah Ramey @sh3angl officiated. @KaramoBrown @jvn @tanfrance @antoni @bobbyberk @QueerEye pic.twitter.com/oZ6qcnfBka— William Mahnken (@SilverLimePhoto) July 7, 2018
Leo
Leo
Leo is a man of mystery. While he had a successful transformation on the show, he has not used social media to keep fans updated on his post-Queer Eye life.
View this post on Instagram
Ready for this Keynote at the GEMS conference and radio show on 90.1 tomorrow. Honestly quite nervous. But that's what chasing your dreams does to you. It takes sacrifice, persistence, hard work, and acceptance that nerves are a part of that. No one can put in the effort to reach that mindset other than yourself. Remember, it's nerve-wracking and uncomfortable because you care so much. If you didn't care that much it wouldn't be a dream or goal. The nerves are a part of the process. Any other speakers or public presenters get nervous? How do you curb your nerves? Gunna go try to shake my with a quick run and then practice before bed. ?♂️✌️ . . #gems #gemsconference #npr #radio #trans #nerves #jitters #transgender #ftm #queer #transpride #transvisibility #genderequality #powerofpresence #transandshirtless #lgbt #lgbtq #transandinked #ftmfitness #activist #bodypositive #goals #dreams #dreamchaser #trusttheprocess
"I've been in contact with him and he finally graduated and has a job. I'm so proud of him."
Arian
"I've been in contact with him and he finally graduated and has a job. I'm so proud of him," Karamo Brown told Vanity Fair. "He jokes that he still has some grey area that he lives in, but overall he is doing extremely well."
View this post on Instagram
Let's talk about the sauce. As of yesterday morning, we sold 11,000 bottles. We averaged 1.7 bottles per minute this weekend. We are feeling so much love and support from all of you. THANK YOU to everyone who ordered a bottle. Your support means so much to us! Now, we're asking for your support in the form of patience. Please allow 7-10 days for your sauce to arrive. To all our friends from around the world asking for our sauce, we hear you! It is one of our goals to start shipping internationally soon. Keep an eye on our page for updates.
View this post on Instagram
i am so overwhelmed with all the love and support i have received in the last 24 hours❤️ this experience was life changing for me. i learned how to love my natural curls, love my highly melanated skin, and all of what makes up who i am (a fierce gay kween™️) ??i can’t wait for y’all to see season 3. my heart is so full and happy and this is only the beginning!! i threw in a pic of the smile i’ve had since the trailer dropped . . . . . . . . #queereye #queereyeseason3 #firstlesbian #blackgirlmagic #queereyenetflix
Rob Elrod
Rob Elrod
Elrod told Refinery29 that he now knows he "can take care of my boys on my own. It’s great to have help available when needed, but I can shop for clothes, get their hair cut, and cook them a healthy meal without forgetting about me."
