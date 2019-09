AJ Brown, who had the most heart-wrenching episode, got engaged to his boyfriend Drey following the show. Brown is absent on social media, but he did give an interview to Men's Health . In it, he opened up about the aftereffects of his touching episode. He transitioned into using the pronouns he/him/his to refer to his now fiancé Drey."I had been living like that for a while so I got used to the pronoun game, using 'they' and 'them.' It had become so natural, [but] it was exhausting," he told the publication.He also cries when he watches his episode, by the way. "I watched the episode and I cried again," Brown revealed. "Every time I watch it, it helps me connect [with my father] again and it feels like a big relief."