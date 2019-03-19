Story from TV Shows

It's Time To Check Up On The Queer Eye Contestants

Rebecca Farley
From, Tom Jackson marrying his ex-wife Abby Parr to Ted Terry getting reelected for another four years, Netflix's Queer Eye has no shortage of success stories. There have now been three seasons of everyone's favorite tear-jerking reality show, with the latest having arrived March 15. At this point, it's not out of the question to wonder if Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness are actually going to fix the whole world.
However, that only works if the contestants' happy endings actually stick. Luckily, in this world of social media, we can check up on almost all of them, and see exactly what they've been up to this past year.
Jackson has been one of the most social media-active members of the Queer Eye crew, so he's been easy to track. We knew when he broke up with Parr, when he got back together with Parr, and when he finally remarried Parr. We even know what kind of a honeymoon they're going on. (Mountains! Hoorah!)
The other members are sometimes harder to follow. Not all of the Queer Eye contestants were extroverts. In fact, a number of them were incredibly introverted, something the Fab Five explored during their episodes. What happened to the rest of them? Did Joe Gallois stick with his sleek 'do? Did Neal, the coder whom the show affectionately called "Sasquatch," continue to entertain?
Ahead, updates on the rest of the Queer Eye contestants.
1 of 23
Tom Jackson

This one's easy. He just got married! Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France did not attend. Instead, Jackson had a low-key elopement. One hopes that redneck margaritas were involved.
2 of 23
Joe Gallois

Karamo Brown told Buzzfeed in February that Gallois deleted his website (which Brown created) because it didn't match Gallois's style. However, this doesn't mean that Gallois isn't still doing comedy. And, he's still getting regular haircuts with Freedom Barber, the same barbershop where he had his makeover on Queer Eye.
3 of 23
Neal Reddy

On Instagram, Reddy is prone to rhapsodizing about the wonders of Queer Eye. He recently shared a congratulatory text he'd received from his uncle in India, noting that most of the people he knew from India wouldn't usually be so accepting of gay men. Reddy told Men's Health in March that his makeover — which he maintains with monthly cuts — gave him more confidence.

"I feel fully confident in business meetings. I'm way more engaged. I just feel like I'm a part of the team and people respect what I have to say more because I feel better about what I'm saying because of how I'm presenting myself," he said. "And it's not just new clothes. It's my attitude, too." He added that, thanks to Queer Eye, he started a new relationship. It fizzled, but he credits Queer Eye with the fact that it was a largely healthy relationship.
4 of 23

When in Habana...?? Take me back! #Cuba #Havana #Travel #Cigars

A post shared by Remy Porter (@remyp_vsop) on

Remy Porter

Remy — he of the mac and cheese with cottage cheese in it, and the mildly soupy meatloaf — is increasingly debonair. He recently returned from a trip to Cuba, his favorite place, as per his episode of Queer Eye!
5 of 23
6 of 23
Bobby Camp

Camp, a hardworking father of six, doesn't appear to have social media, but his wife, Vera, does. He is, unsurprisingly, still an amazing man. Jonathan Van Ness also told Buzzfeed that the kids are still using their kits and caboodles.
7 of 23
Anthony "AJ" Brown

AJ Brown, who had the most heart-wrenching episode, got engaged to his boyfriend Drey following the show. Brown is absent on social media, but he did give an interview to Men's Health. In it, he opened up about the aftereffects of his touching episode. He transitioned into using the pronouns he/him/his to refer to his now fiancé Drey.

"I had been living like that for a while so I got used to the pronoun game, using 'they' and 'them.' It had become so natural, [but] it was exhausting," he told the publication.

He also cries when he watches his episode, by the way. "I watched the episode and I cried again," Brown revealed. "Every time I watch it, it helps me connect [with my father] again and it feels like a big relief."
8 of 23
William Mahnken

Screenwriter William Mahnken proposed to his girlfriend, Shannan, at the end of his transformative episode, and the two are now married!
9 of 23
Mamma Tammye

Mamma Tammye still has a proclivity for hats and, according to Instagram, is making good use of her new community center.

"I’m happy to let you know she is doing really good," Jonathan Van Ness told Vanity Fair. "She’s killing it by living her gorgeous life. Tammye, still just nurturing other people and giving so much of herself all the time."
10 of 23

Leo

Leo

Leo is a man of mystery. While he had a successful transformation on the show, he has not used social media to keep fans updated on his post-Queer Eye life.
11 of 23
Jason

While much of Jason's episode was spent prepping for his move to Reno, by the end the Fab Five (and Jason!) had determined that his true calling was to stay with his best friend Beth, who actually turned out to be more than just a friend. Beth confirmed on Twitter that Jason stayed behind to be with her.
12 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Ready for this Keynote at the GEMS conference and radio show on 90.1 tomorrow. Honestly quite nervous. But that's what chasing your dreams does to you. It takes sacrifice, persistence, hard work, and acceptance that nerves are a part of that. No one can put in the effort to reach that mindset other than yourself. Remember, it's nerve-wracking and uncomfortable because you care so much. If you didn't care that much it wouldn't be a dream or goal. The nerves are a part of the process. Any other speakers or public presenters get nervous? How do you curb your nerves? Gunna go try to shake my with a quick run and then practice before bed. ?‍♂️✌️ . . #gems #gemsconference #npr #radio #trans #nerves #jitters #transgender #ftm #queer #transpride #transvisibility #genderequality #powerofpresence #transandshirtless #lgbt #lgbtq #transandinked #ftmfitness #activist #bodypositive #goals #dreams #dreamchaser #trusttheprocess

A post shared by Skyler Jay (@trans.ginger) on

Skyler Jay

Jay underwent top surgery just before the Fab Five visited, and now is thriving, using his instagram to advocate for trans issues and celebrate his own journey.
13 of 23

"I've been in contact with him and he finally graduated and has a job. I'm so proud of him."

Arian

"I've been in contact with him and he finally graduated and has a job. I'm so proud of him," Karamo Brown told Vanity Fair. "He jokes that he still has some grey area that he lives in, but overall he is doing extremely well."
14 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Some #Beethoven from last night

A post shared by Sean VanMeter (@seanvanmetermusic) on

Sean VanMeter

The gifted musician is off at college with his own group of friends, and has a fond affection for the Fab Five.

“I just sent a message to everyone from Sean, and he literally went down a list and was like, ‘Thank you, Mr. Bobby. Thank you, Mr. Tan.’ It was the sweetest message,” Brown told Vanity Fair. “He thanked us by saying, the way he now relates to the world as an 18-year-old man is different than what he would have ever, and that he is so much happier.”
15 of 23
Ted Terry

Terry, the mayor of Clarkston, Georgia, was elected for another four years!
16 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Life Changing ♥️

A post shared by Jody Blanton Castellucci (@homesteadwayoflife) on

Jody Castellucci

"It's never too late to take time to care about how I look and take pride in myself on the outside," Castellucci told Refinery29 via email of her biggest takeaway from the show. "I feel more confident and my husband says I look more striking and vibrant! What a difference five wonderful guys made in my life."

She added that "women tend to feel that it's selfish, because it's taking something away from our kids or our spouse if we do something for ourselves. I thought that way, but not anymore thanks to the Fab Five. I hope I can help others, both men and women, out of that same rut!"
17 of 23
Joey Greene

"There are many things I have taken away from the experience. The way I interact with people, the way I see myself, but probably the biggest and easiest to articulate, is the reminder hanging on my wall. It's the oar my son painted that says,'Today not someday.' It reminds me to do it today instead of waiting for someday," camp aficionado Joey Greene told Refinery29. "I am currently in the process of assembling our summer staff for 2019 and then on to designing my first summer program, something I have dreamed about since my first camp job."
18 of 23
Mary & Deborah Jones

It's safe to say, people are LOVING the Jones BBQ sauce.

"Let's talk about the sauce," they wrote on Instagram after the season dropped. "As of yesterday morning, we sold 11,000 bottles. We averaged 1.7 bottles per minute this weekend. We are feeling so much love and support from all of you. THANK YOU to everyone who ordered a bottle. Your support means so much to us! Now, we're asking for your support in the form of patience. Please allow 7-10 days for your sauce to arrive. To all our friends from around the world asking for our sauce, we hear you! It is one of our goals to start shipping internationally soon. Keep an eye on our page for updates."
19 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Cosmo plays hard!

A post shared by Robert Hitchcock (@robertwubrg) on

Robert Hitchcock

"What you say about yourself out loud … is never what [people] actually truthfully think of you," Hitchcock told Refinery29 via email about what the Fab Five taught him, saying he's now "enjoying life" with his family.
20 of 23
Jess Guilbeaux

"i am so overwhelmed with all the love and support i have received in the last 24 hours❤️ this experience was life changing for me," the proud Black lesbian posted on Instagram. "i learned how to love my natural curls, love my highly melanated skin, and all of what makes up who i am (a fierce gay kween™️) ??i can’t wait for y’all to see season 3. my heart is so full and happy and this is only the beginning!! i threw in a pic of the smile i’ve had since the trailer dropped."
21 of 23

Rob Elrod

Rob Elrod

Elrod told Refinery29 that he now knows he "can take care of my boys on my own. It’s great to have help available when needed, but I can shop for clothes, get their hair cut, and cook them a healthy meal without forgetting about me."
22 of 23
View this post on Instagram

He took a picture of my ear!

A post shared by Thomas (@thomasdiggs97) on

Thomas Diggs

"Since filming the show, my life has been relatively the same," Diggs told Refinery29 via email. "The main difference is everyone wants to know where I got my clothes, and I get way more compliments on my appearance than I did before."
23 of 23
Tony Blanco

Blanco learned that "it's okay to feel overwhelmed, and everyone does from time to time. I know now that I have a great support system that will always help me, all I need to do is ask."
