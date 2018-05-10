Story from Entertainment News

Queer Eye's Tom & Abby Got Married Again & The Photos Are Too Much

Natalie Gil
Tom "you can't fix ugly" Jackson stole viewers' hearts in the first episode of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot — and not just with his love of "redneck margaritas." The sweet, lonely retiree, who was woefully lacking in confidence before the fab five made him over, couldn't stop talking about his ex-wife, Abby Parr.
But Queer Eye love is in the air this week. Not only did the show's culture expert Karamo Brown, 37, pop the question to his partner of eight years on Wednesday night, it turns out that Jackson finally got his happy ending, too. (The other contestants are doing pretty swell, too!)
Back in March we learned that Jackson and Parr had begun dating again. "So happy to say that Abby and I are reunited," Jackson tweeted. "We’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!"
Just a week later they were engaged again. "What a Netflix special the (sic) would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!" he tweeted.
And now the pair have remarried. Jackson revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he and Abby had eloped in a private ceremony at a chapel in Tennessee and would be honeymooning "in the mountains." While this means none of the Queer Eye cast were in attendance, their influence could certainly be seen in Jackson's black suit, which was tailored during his wardrobe makeover, and shirt, given to him by the show's fashion expert Tan France.
Jackson also posted a string of wedding photos that made the internet virtually explode with joy.
The Twittersphere couldn't contain its joy.
