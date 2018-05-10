Abby and I got married!!!!!!!??❤️????Gatlinburg, Tennessee at Chapel at the Park?Just the two of us, an elopement wedding then a honeymoon in the mountains!⛰???Check out the article written about us in Us Weekly magazine!!!!https://t.co/F0X3Vzvfyq pic.twitter.com/yBcy4A6q18— Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) May 10, 2018
Thank you Tiffany Aggen, our wedding photographer for the beautiful wedding pictures!!!!!!???? pic.twitter.com/zmUcp7N0OL— Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) May 10, 2018
A few pictures Abby and I took ourselves??? pic.twitter.com/tu3M9hKMz3— Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) May 10, 2018
WOW I'M CRYING TOM FROM QUEER EYE MARRIED ABBY https://t.co/gW0FcFxs47— ?Shruti? (@ShruityPebbles) May 10, 2018
The royal wedding has happened! Tom and Abby from @QueerEye are married again. Congrats!— Katy Davis (@Katydavisphoto) May 10, 2018
Tom from #QueerEye and Abby got married!— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) May 10, 2018
The power of yogurt guacamole is real. The power of West Elm furniture is real. The power of patterned button-down realness is real. Love is real. pic.twitter.com/V5OaMtZYLj
Oh my god love is real after all ??❤️❤️ https://t.co/wNfy8bkWBl— itsyaboi (@mccollin96) May 10, 2018