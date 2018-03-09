Tom: Yeah, I actually think it was a text from you urging me that pushed me to switch it on and that I’d run out of Grace and Frankie to watch – I was so surprised. I sat over lunch with a friend and we were rolling our eyes at the initial dance sequences and the fairly cringe editing. But then, after that first episode with Tom I was hooked. I found the union of these two parties – parties which I had held in my head as ‘enemies’ for ages – very touching, affirming perhaps. I think I wasn’t expecting the sort of joy it proffered and god knows we need it now. While some of the episodes were overly formulaic and were a bit ‘reachy’, overall I found witnessing acceptance in a way hit a chord with me. While I like to be the aggressive non-assimilatory queer, I also, I think, want acceptance for exactly that. While none of the queers on there are like me, I felt glad it was happening.