Your Most Beloved Netflix Series Is Officially Back For A Season 2

The success of the Queer Eye reboot was undeniable to anyone who's been on the internet recently, and that's exactly what we have to thank for the news that a second season of the reality show will be coming to Netflix. According to Vulture, Netflix has renewed the series along with Nailed It!, Dope, Drug Lords, and The Toys that Made Us, because of just how well it's done on social media. In even better news, unscripted content chief Bela Bajaria says Netflix wants eight new episodes of Queer Eye streaming by the end of the year.
Advertisement
"What’s been amazing is just the social chatter [around] the show. Here is the one thing I will tell you about the numbers: All of the cultural conversation and all the social media has increased every week. And that means people are feeling an emotional connection, and they want to share it. That doesn’t always happen," she told Vulture. "We see a lot of social chatter usually at launches, for obvious reasons, but what’s been to interesting to see [with Queer Eye] is the word of mouth. People are just so excited. They want other people to experience it. So, we’re very pleased with how the show has performed, but it’s just really gratifying to see people connecting with other people. The word of mouth [is] actually driving the show week-to-week."
The members of the Fab 5 (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness) are just as excited as you are, splashing the news all over social media.
This means we have so many heartwarming success stories ahead, and that 2018 could be filled with double the fierceness we originally thought. Slay.
Read These Stories Next:
Related Video:
Advertisement