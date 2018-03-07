There's no way to watch just one episode of Netflix's Queer Eye, but if you do, please let it be "You Can't Fix Ugly." Contestant Tom kicks off this modern reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy with genuine warmth and charm, largely thanks to his love for Abby, his ex wife for whom much of his transformation was based on. They remained good friends after their divorce, and it's clear there was something more there, especially when they went on a date at the very end of the episode. That's why fans were so heartbroken when Tom tweeted this at the end of last month:
I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry ? like a baby ? ever time I watch it. Just to let the world ? know, Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love ❤️ of my life. I will always love ❤️ her more than anything!!!!!!!— Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) February 28, 2018
Oof, that sound you heard was the punch to my gut. But then...something incredible happened. Tom took to Twitter on Tuesday to blow some minds. Turns out, he and Abby patched things up after all.
So happy ? to say that Abby and I are reunited ? we’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!! ? pic.twitter.com/gb36SXRp5c— Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 7, 2018
"!!!!!!!!" indeed! Here Tom is, still absolutely rocking his new look, skin flawless, rolling up to the AMC movie theater with Abby to watch, I presume, Annihilation, or maybe Red Sparrow, or, hell, Fifty Shades Freed! Doesn't matter as long as they were together.
Queer Eye is truly changing lives — maybe mine most of all?
