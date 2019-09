There are so many different ways we need Saturday Night Live and Queer Eye to crossover. The Netflix show is ripe for parody , and any of the Fab 5 would make incredible hosts, but this video with Pete Davidson and Tan France is a good start. The two took a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in a video posted by SNL on YouTube, and while Davidson has certainly never been in yeti-hair-and-cargo-pants need of help, France saw room for improvement and leapt on it, and totally transformed the young comedian.