This Woman 'Queer Eyed' Her Boyfriend & It's Hilarious

Nick Levine
Photo: Netflix
Can you believe? At this point, Netflix's Queer Eye revival has surely become the surprise TV hit of 2018. We've laughed, cried and rejoiced at the news that standout contestant Tom is now back together with his ex, Abby. We've also read a lot of thoughts on whether the show's food expert, Antoni Porowski, can actually cook or not. (As Refinery29's Elena Nicolaou recently found out, he really can.)
Now the show has been given the ultimate pop culture seal of approval: a fan parody that's rapidly going viral on Twitter. Melissa Aquiles, a writer and performer from New York City, dressed up as each member of the Fab Five (Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan, Tan and Bobby) to give her somewhat reluctant boyfriend a Queer Eye makeover, and the results are hilarious. I'm especially impressed with her impersonation of grooming expert Jonathan, which is spot-on from the very first "YASSSS HENNY". Check out the parody video below.
Advertisement
At the time of writing, Aquiles's parody has racked up over 11,000 likes. It's also won the approval of some of the Queer Eye guys themselves. Design expert Bobby Berk branded it "genius", while culture expert Karamo Brown wrote: "I can't stop laughing!" Antoni Porowki also offered a more playful endorsement of Aquiles's work.
So, Tan and Jonathan, we're just waiting on your reactions to the parody video. Oh, and while we're at it, could you also let us know when we can expect to see season two? We're already gagging for some new episodes of Queer Eye to watch and get emotional over.
Read These Stories Next
"Where's The Queer Eye For Women?" Two Queer Writers Discuss The Netflix Hit
If You Couldn't Tell, Bobby Berk Is The Hardest Working Guy On Queer Eye
Learning To Cook With Antoni Porowski From Netflix's 'Queer Eye'
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series