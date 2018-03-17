This Woman 'Queer Eyed' Her Boyfriend & It's Hilarious

Can you believe? At this point, Netflix's Queer Eye revival has surely become the surprise TV hit of 2018. We've laughed, cried and rejoiced at the news that standout contestant Tom is now back together with his ex, Abby. We've also read a lot of thoughts on whether the show's food expert, Antoni Porowski, can actually cook or not. (As Refinery29's Elena Nicolaou recently found out, he really can.)
Now the show has been given the ultimate pop culture seal of approval: a fan parody that's rapidly going viral on Twitter. Melissa Aquiles, a writer and performer from New York City, dressed up as each member of the Fab Five (Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan, Tan and Bobby) to give her somewhat reluctant boyfriend a Queer Eye makeover, and the results are hilarious. I'm especially impressed with her impersonation of grooming expert Jonathan, which is spot-on from the very first "YASSSS HENNY". Check out the parody video below.
I love @QueerEye on @netflix so much that I became all five of them and made over my boyfriend.— yo miss (@MelissaAquiles) March 16, 2018
Thanks for the inspiration ❤️ @jvn @bobbyberk @KaramoBrown @tanfrance @antoni
The very end was cut off. I’m just standing by the door. pic.twitter.com/UUu8TNUC8L
At the time of writing, Aquiles's parody has racked up over 11,000 likes. It's also won the approval of some of the Queer Eye guys themselves. Design expert Bobby Berk branded it "genius", while culture expert Karamo Brown wrote: "I can't stop laughing!" Antoni Porowki also offered a more playful endorsement of Aquiles's work.
Omg!!!! I can’t stop laughing!!!!!! Hahahahahahaha “your transformation is complete” lol https://t.co/8iYG898om7— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) March 16, 2018
So, Tan and Jonathan, we're just waiting on your reactions to the parody video. Oh, and while we're at it, could you also let us know when we can expect to see season two? We're already gagging for some new episodes of Queer Eye to watch and get emotional over.
