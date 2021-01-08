7 Top-Rated Conditioners That Are Like A Long Drink Of Water For Your Hair

In the winter, hair exposed to freezing windchills — and the searing hot shower that follows — is prone to extreme dryness. Right now, that moisture zap may be worsened by seasonal itchy scalp, at-home colour, or the fact that your hair hasn't seen a pair of scissors in months, with the split, frizzy ends to prove it.
If you can relate, you might be in need of a conditioner upgrade. According to Fabian Lliguin, NYC-based hair pro and co-founder of Rahua, a hydrating conditioner will be your best defence against winter damage. "Dry, porous hair can be exhibited as flat, frizzy, or fried-looking strands, depending on your texture," Lliguin explains. "The best and easiest way to avoid this is to keep your hair as hydrated as possible, using a sulphate-free shampoo followed by a hydrating conditioner to create a protective, moisture-sealed barrier around the hair shaft."
If you're set with a gentle, non-stripping shampoo, find a best-in-class moisturising conditioner ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
