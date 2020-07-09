6 Top-Rated Conditioners That Are Like A Long Drink Of Water For Your Hair

In the summer, hair exposed to the intense heat of the sun — plus the humidity, sweat, and frequent shampooing that come with it — is prone to extreme dryness. Right now, that seasonal moisture zap may be worsened by chlorine damage, at-home highlights, or the fact that your hair hasn't seen a pair of scissors in months, with the split, frizzy ends to prove it.
If you can relate, you might be in need of a conditioner upgrade. According to Fabian Lliguin, NYC-based hair pro and co-founder of Rahua, a hydrating conditioner will be your best defense against summer damage. "Dry, porous hair is attracted to the moisture in the air, causing the cuticle to swell, giving you frizz and fried-looking strands," Lliguin explains. "The best and easiest way to avoid this is to keep your hair as hydrated as possible, using a sulfate-free shampoo followed by a hydrating conditioner to create a protective, moisture-sealed barrier around the hair shaft."
If you're set with a gentle, non-stripping shampoo, find your followup — a best-in-class moisturizing conditioner — ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
