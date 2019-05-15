If we're ranking the pitfalls of summer, humidity is hands down the most offensive. No matter how the increased moisture levels mess with your hair — creating a fuzzy halo around your air-dried curls or instantly unpinning the flyaways you spent twelve minutes smoothing — it's a struggle that often ends with a heavy sigh and a Sephora search for "anti-frizz treatment."
If you're prone to the perennial fight against the muggy air, the quickest fix may just be to switch up your shampoo. Celebrity stylist Justine Marjan tells us that your in-shower rinse-and-repeat formula can actually make a big impact in how your hair responds — or doesn't respond — to the dew point. "You want to find a shampoo that pushes moisture into the hair," she says. "When your hair is well-hydrated, it's soft, silky, and more manageable when the moisture in the air increases."
With that three-pronged goal in mind — softness, smoothness, and manageability — we asked five celebrity hairstylists to share their arsenal of humidity-blocking shampoos. Ahead, their favorite bottles, and a foolproof guide to making stubborn frizz a non-issue this summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.