You can take every precaution against frizz — using a hydrating shampoo in the shower, carefully drying with a microfiber towel, then working a leave-in conditioner through your damp ends — and still end up with flyaways. What you're missing is the final key, the very last step of anti-frizz protection applied over dry hair just before you walk out the door and into the muggy air: a spritz of hairspray.
Not a strong-hold hairspray hairspray, per se, but a handy aerosol intended to be misted over hair as a final step, giving it lightweight shine, softness, and manageability. "A dry spray or finishing oil mist is a great addition to a summer haircare routine," explains Linda de Zeeuw, stylist at NYC's Rob Peetoom salon. "When used in conjunction with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner and a leave-in treatment, it will add extra gloss to the hair and act as a humidity barrier."
Ahead, a few hair pros break down their favorite finishing sprays, any of which will make the perfect vanity addition to grab and spritz all over (or just through your ends) when you need your blowout to last all night long.
