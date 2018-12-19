9 Hair Gift Sets That Will Win Over Everyone On Your List

A woman’s relationship with her hair can reveal a lot about her personality. If she changes her hair color like she changes her clothes, she's probably a bit of a risk taker. If she treats her strands to weekly scalp massages and DryBar appointments, she likely values the finer things in life.
Knowing a person's hair preferences can take all the fuss out of holiday shopping, too. There are plenty of hair gift sets that address the needs (and wants!) of everyone on your list — from your rainbow-haired BFF to your aunt that never skips a silk press. So, the next time you're stumped about a gift for someone, pull up her Instagram, check out a few pics of her hair, then add one of these gifts to your cart.
