Guide To The Perfect Beach Hair
Beauty
Wispy Bangs Are The Best Springtime Accessory
by
Megan Decker
More from Guide To The Perfect Beach Hair
Beauty
Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — All Under $10
Megan Decker
Mar 12, 2019
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Hollywood
Megan Decker
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
The "New Wave" Is The Secret To Getting Straight Hair To Hold A Curl
Lexy Lebsack
Nov 30, 2018
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Emmys
You might take one look at Mandy Moore's perfectly glossy waves, which hit that ideal sweet spot between messy and overdone, and think: Must be nice. We
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Under-$15 Beauty Products From Our Money Diaries
If you're an avid Refinery29 reader, chances are you've read a Money Diary post that left you feeling a little judgmental. We get it. It could irk you
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Pro Surfers Spill Their Secret To Perfect Beach Hair
Beach spray's origin story doesn't start with a surfer — far from it. It begins with celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan, the man behind iconic cuts like
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
This Cheap Hair Tool Will Help You Fake An Air-Dry All Winter
The diffuser attachment is one of the most underutilized tools in the modern beauty routine. Maybe you've seen one in Sephora, watched an influencer using
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do
Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Cold Brew" Hair Is Trending — & Here's
Exactly
Wha...
The clinking of ice cubes in your cold brew is one of the lesser-appreciated sounds of summer. When it's a million degrees out and you feel like a slug,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Spray Hair Wax Is The New Texture Spray — & The Volume Is Next Level
You might have been in diapers in the '80s, but you can still thank the decade for the bushy brow and colorful eyeshadow trends you love today, as well as
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Green Juice Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Is Superfood For You...
After shelling out $36 for a Sunday morning SoulCycle sweat session, I feel like I deserve a treat, so I typically grab an equally-overpriced, kale-loaded
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Hair Oils That Won't Make Your Hair
Look
Oily
It's a common misconception in beauty that oil and grease are one and the same. But the same way you'll hear people with acne-prone skin speak of finding
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
L.A.'s Most Popular Summer Haircut Isn't A Haircut At All
Summer's the season to finally go for that blunt bob you've been so wishy-washy about, right? Your weather app might say yes, but July's peak humidity —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Golden Accents" Are Hollywood's Must-Try Summer Hair Trend
You've probably noticed that "summer" and "sun-kissed" are often jammed together in the same sentence. Sure, in a dream world, sunny days would be
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Goop's New Salt Scrub Made My Hair Look Better Than Ever
Sometimes, when I'm in a bind — I can't find my makeup bag, my face looks puffy after a particularly hard Wine Wednesday, or my greasy hair is only
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Master Beachy Waves, Sans The Beach
Over the past few years, the tousled beach wave look has proven to be much more than a passing trend. It’s a hairstyle with staying power, possibly on
by
Us
Beauty
Bumble & Bumble's Cult-Fave Surf Spray Just Got A Major Make...
I'm what you might call a "late bloomer." Not in the traditional sense of the phrase — my boobs developed around the same awkward age as the rest of my
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Dirty 4th-Day Hair
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Test Hundreds Of Beauty Products Every Year — But Here Are My 2...
In 2017, I tried more products than I can possibly count, from new drugstore lipsticks to ridiculously expensive palettes to vibrating flat irons — all
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The One Product I Use For Model-Off-Duty Waves
I've tried so many hairsprays, lipsticks, and foundations in my time as a beauty writer that things don't really surprise me anymore. I can pretty much
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How To Get Cool Girl Waves In 5 Minutes Flat — Without A Curling ...
I'm slightly ashamed to admit that, after years on the beauty beat and watching countless hairstylists give tutorials, I've only just figured out how to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Everyone Is Obsessed With This Best-Selling Wave Spray
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Cream Will Replace Your Crunchy Sea Salt Spray This Summer
There's exactly one month until the official start of summer, which means a ton of new sea salt sprays are arriving on the beauty scene. "This one is the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Salt Spray Is Perfect For Anyone Who'd Prefer
Not
I hate the smell of fake coconut. Plasticky, sharp to the nose, and sickeningly sweet in a way that does not occur in nature, it makes me think of cheap
by
Rachel Krause
Makeup
This Hair Putty Is Way Cute — & Even Better Than Texture Spray
Hair pomade gets a bad rap — mostly because people don't quite understand its purpose. Is it meant to add texture? Hold? Shine? How are you supposed to
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Fake Beach Waves FAST With This Easy Hack
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Lexy Lebsack
