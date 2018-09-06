The Best Under-$15 Beauty Products From Our Money Diaries

If you're an avid Refinery29 reader, chances are you've read a Money Diary post that left you feeling a little judgmental. We get it. It could irk you that one woman lets her boyfriend pay her rent (in Manhattan). Or, maybe you're rolling your eyes at the fact that someone spent more on a Givenchy handbag than you have in your entire savings account — and admitted it.
As much as we have the urge to nitpick a person's full Sephora receipt from behind our computers, these weekly accounts provide just as many opportunities to glean practical advice on how to save. But when a diarist mentions a love for a damn good $5 concealer and a humble drugstore lip balm, it just doesn't get as much love (or hate comments).
Ahead, we've rounded up 17 dirt cheap beauty products from our favorite Money Diaries. You might be pleasantly surprised to find that an IT professional who brings home more than $65k per year refuses to use any cleanser that's not Cetaphil.
