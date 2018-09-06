14 Game-Changing Meal Prep Tips We Learned From Money Diaries

If you're a fan of Refinery29's Money Diaries series, you know it doesn't just feed our hunger for information about other people's spending habits, but also often our actual food cravings as well. Through each diarist's candid snapshot of their spending, we're also granted access to their grocery carts and kitchens — learning everything from favored brands to easy weeknight recipes. In addition to a broad perspective on supermarket expenses, Money Diaries has blessed us with real life meal prep advice from women across the country and globe.
Ahead, we've highlighted 14 tips from Money Diarists ranging in age and profession who seem to have perfected meal prep and planning. From the digital content strategist who always chills her coffee overnight to the digital marketing account manager who uses cookbooks to keep herself on track, this real-world food advice will inspire new and inventive ways to save time and money in your own kitchen.