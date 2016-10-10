29 Go-To Meals That Millennials ACTUALLY Make

If you've been following along with R29's Money Diaries series, you've probably picked up on a frequent theme: food. Women from across the globe have shared their salaries and spending habits with us — and a lot of that spending happens to revolve around what they're eating. Though the meals can range from snazzy to simple, we've noticed that many of them keep minimizing budget, time, and effort in mind.
Since we always love getting recipe inspiration from other busy millennials, we've pulled together 29 of these meals. Call it your very own Money Diaries cookbook — a one-stop spot to pick up cool recipes from cool women everywhere.
Since we always love getting recipe inspiration from other busy millennials, we've pulled together 29 of these meals. Call it your very own Money Diaries cookbook — a one-stop spot to pick up cool recipes from cool women everywhere.