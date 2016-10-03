La Croix is definitely having a moment. The sparkling water brand has been popping up everywhere, and the newfound trend has led to many a heated debate about which of the 20 flavors reigns supreme. (And a debate about how you actually pronounce the company's name: It's LA-CROY, people.)
Naturally, after trying flavor after flavor, picking one favorite can seem impossible. We struggled to decide where our true effervescent loyalties lie, and eventually, we turned to the Astrotwins to get a clearer picture of our thirst-quenching astrological match. Click through to find out which can (or cans) you should be drinking, according to when your birthday falls. If nothing else, it'll give you an excuse to sample a new flavor.