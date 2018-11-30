What Should I Expect After?

Han first tried the treatment in May, then did it again in August because her roots were growing in too straight for her liking. She suggests having it touched up every four months, depending on your hair's growth. Dunning notes the waves will settle within a few days after being done and stay consistent, then the texture should start softening up after three months. You can also expect you hair to hold styles better since it's slightly processed. "Your hair has more memory after," Dunning says, noting that both a blowout and curls will last longer. Hydrating products and twice-weekly washing is the only real aftercare instructions once you pass the 48-hour, no-water rule. And one more thing: It's not cheap, so plan on shelling out $450, which is the new wave price at Striiike. Even with the cost, Han recommends it. "Especially if you’re a wash-and-go girl like me," she says, noting that all she does is scrunch and air-dry for good hair days, every day.