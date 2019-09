Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Hollywood

With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look , chill and toned-down, au naturel, stands on its own as one of Hollywood's greatest make-unders. We might be able to credit her new husband, Liam Hemsworth , with a tiny part of how good she's been looking lately (her glowy skin and bright eyes have "newlywed bliss" written all over them), but the shiny, side-swept waves she wore to last night's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, as if she'd just stepped off the shore in Malibu? That's all Miley.