Miley Cyrus Just Brought Hannah Montana's Bangs Back From The Grave

For five years of her life, Miley Cyrus and fictional pop phenomenon Hannah Montana were one and the same. But when Cyrus cut ties with her sugar-coated alter ego eight years ago, she also packed away the waist-length blonde wig that defined her. Since 2011, she's been busy just being Miley, at least until yesterday, when she marched into her salon and resurfaced the Disney Channel character's haircut and color, right down to her blonde highlights and trendy bangs.
After spotting Cyrus singing "Nobody's Perfect" (one of Montana's former hits) with those signature bangs skimming her forehead, fans were convinced she was on the brink of announcing a reboot of the show that made her famous. Alas, that's not the case — at least, not right now.
.@MileyCyrus resurrects Hannah Montana in new Instagram stories singing “The Best of Both Worlds” & “Nobody’s Perfect.” ? pic.twitter.com/kEnNjIhkbO— Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) March 29, 2019
Cyrus simply felt inspired by her Disney character while in the salon with colorist Justin Anderson and hairstylist Sally Hershberger. After years of growing out her platinum blonde hair, Cyrus has been patiently waiting for her hair to hit just the right length before playing with a major change. Who would've guessed that change would taken her back to her Disney roots?
Anderson recently told Refinery29 that in order for Cyrus to grow out her pixie and all the damage from her platinum phase, her touch-ups are usually restricted to small babylights to blend her two-toned roots. That's it. But that strategy seemingly changed yesterday when Cyrus ditched the warm blonde hair color she's been rocking for the last few years for a full Montana makeover.
It didn't take long for Cyrus' 90 million followers on Instagram to call out the Montana resemblance, and speculate that the temporary change came courtesy of a wig. Although we don't know if Cyrus actually asked for the Montana special, she has been adamant that the bangs and highlights are real. After one publication claimed Cyrus created her new look with the help of extensions, Cyrus squashed the rumor on Instagram. "No!" she wrote. "All me." But with April Fool's Day coming up, we're still not totally convinced.
