Miley & Liam Are Married — & This Is How Much They're Worth Together

On December 23, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in what appears to have been a Nicholas Sparks-level intimate ceremony at Cyrus's home. The former onscreen lovers (they costarred in The Last Song) took to social media this week to share (and confirm) their wedded bliss with the world, including a video of Miley getting down to "Uptown Funk" at the wedding.
The power couple first got engaged in 2012, then broke up in 2013, and then reunited in 2016. Two years later, they are husband and wife. And while we aren't sure if they signed a prenup, we know one thing for certain — they both bring a lot of money to the table.
Miley Cyrus, daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus (who's worth $20 million himself), has been a household name pretty much since 2006, when she took on the role of Hannah Montana in the eponymous Disney sitcom. She starred on the show for five years (and reportedly earned $15,000 per episode), which led to a Hannah Montana movie in which she also starred, and a world concert tour. USA Today reports that the Hannah Montana world tour earned $54 million, with the concert documentaries grossing $64 million.
Since then, nine of Cyrus's songs have hit the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 list, including bangers like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Malibu," and "Wrecking Ball," which hit number one. Cyrus has earned MTV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, VMAs, and more, and has also been nominated for a Grammy. Her more "edgy" post-Hannah Montana albums, including Bangerz (remember the twerking?), along with their tours reportedly grossed her a cool $62.9 million.
Cyrus is also into properties: She owns a $5.8 million Tennessee farmhouse, a $3.9 million home in Studio City, CA, and a $2.5 million Malibu home next to Hemsworth's, which tragically burned in the recent California wildfires. But she's also been generous with her money: In 2014, she founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, which serves homeless and LGBTQ youth in Los Angeles. And she's no stranger to TV — Cyrus has been a judge on The Voice since 2016.
As for her hubby Liam, he got his start on the soap opera Neighbours, following in the footsteps of his brother Luke (the eldest of The Hemsworth Brothers Trinity), who also acted on the show. Next came The Last Song, which put him on the map in the U.S. (and in our hearts). But his biggest break came as Gale in The Hunger Games franchise, which reportedly earned nearly $3 billion in box offices worldwide. So it's safe to say he earned a good chunk of change for that role.
In 2014, the 28-year-old bought a $6.8 million Malibu home. People reports that the couple intended to wed in their Malibu home, but had to move their nuptials to Cyrus's Tennessee pad as a result of the destruction from the recent California wildfires. Celebrity Net Worth values Hemsworth at $16 million.
So together, the newlyweds have $176 million with Miley as the breadwinner of this household. You know what they say: "Mix it all together and you know that it's the best of both worlds."
