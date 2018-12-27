Miley Cyrus, much like other brides, likes to get down to "Uptown Funk" at her wedding. This is per a video posted by Cyrus' account which features the singer grooving to Bruno Mars' hit 2016 single. The video was taken by a cheery Liam Hemsworth, the newly married man.
After years of being engaged, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married this December. Cyrus shared the news with fans on Wednesday, revealing that she and Hemsworth had gotten married on December 23 in what looked like an intimate ceremony at her home. The internet was quick to congratulate the couple, celebrating what had been a long time coming.
Cyrus and Hemsworth first got engaged in 2012 after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Author Nicolas Sparks, who is indirectly responsible for the couple, sent out his congratulations to the newlyweds. and Mark Ronson, Cyrus' current collaborator, shared a "Here Comes the Bride" whistle remix for the occasion.
Now, just in time, the newlyweds have shared their own celebration. Hot damn! (Watch the vid, below.)
