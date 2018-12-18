You've Heard Of Ariana Grande. You've Heard Of Miley Cyrus. Now Listen To Miley Covering Ariana.

This year has been a great one for women musicians supporting women musicians. The latest ladies to cross-pollinate are Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, who both recently released singles. Grande released "Imagine" Friday, and Cyrus has two singles currently on the market: "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," a Dolly Parton-esque anthem, and a cover of John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."
Now, how do you sell your single while also supporting another artist? You do like Miley, and cover Ariana Grande's song at the BBC Live Lounge. Cyrus covered Grande's electro-pop anthem this week to great effect — who knew that Cyrus' signature wail would take "No Tears Left To Cry" to such emotional places?
Grande previously supported Cyrus on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" to her story. Friday, Grande also promoted Cyrus song on Twitter, kindly asking that they listen to hers and Cyrus' singles instead of paying attention to the feud unfurling on social media that day. (That feud was between Kanye West and Drake.)
Grande's advice, if you remove the cultural relevance of it, is actually quite good: Things are crazy! Listen to Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus as a balm. Better yet, listen to Miley Cyrus covering Ariana Grande. Then, when you're done, listen to Maggie Rogers covering Taylor Swift.
