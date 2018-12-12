This Friday, we're getting a new Ariana Grande song. Actually, if you check Grande's Instagram story, you'll see we're actually getting it in a number of hours and minutes. The singer is using social media to countdown to the Thursday at midnight release of her new single "Imagine," as well as to share some details about her first piece of music since the iconic "Thank U, Next."
Grande has been teasing this new album for a while, dropping hints about upcomings songs like "Needy" and "Seven Rings" in her music video for "Breathin'," but it's "Imagine" that she wants us to hear next.
Advertisement
"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” she wrote. "But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense."
Grande was applauded for the mature stance she takes on relationships in "Thank U, Next," and while that's definitely the main message we should be taking from her music, we were secretly looking forward to a Taylor Swift-style reaction that gets to those feelings we may not necessarily admit to when a relationship comes to a close.
It's unclear if this will be about her specific most recent ex, Pete Davidson, or once again pay homage to a series of relationships. All will be revealed late Thursday night — but tune into Grande's story if you need the second-by-second countdown.
Advertisement