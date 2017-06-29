Calvin Harris Regrets That Twitter Rant

Now that the dust has settled from the nuclear explosion that was the Calvin Harris-Taylor Swift breakup, the DJ is divulging exactly what went down between him and the pop star — and why, in hindsight, that Twitter rant was probably not the best decision.
Speaking to GQ U.K., Harris explained that throwing out that ill-thought-out (since-deleted) Tweet was a matter of instinct. For those who need a refresher, he said, "I figure if you're happy with your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-BF down for something to do." In the new interview, Harris claims that was simply defending what he saw as the only thing he's good at, which is crafting music.
"It was completely the wrong instinct," he told GQ. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."
Harris also told the magazine that during his time with Swift, he felt that there was too much focus being put on their relationship and not his songs. Then, he adds that the breakup managed to eclipse the actual relationship, something that he's still dealing with.
"It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose," Harris continued. "Now, I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy."
But Harris isn't taking all the credit for the breakup, which may be how much of the world sees it. After all, many people still see Taylor Swift as human perfection, even after everything that's happened between her and Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian.
Harris tells GQ that it was a matter of timing as well as the intense glare of the flashbulbs — which never dimmed, even after the two separated. "For both of us it was the wrong situation," he said. "It clearly wasn't right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards..."
