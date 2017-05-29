We've been treated to a very special interview with Kim Kardashian West on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kim, of course, lives her life in public on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but after years on the show, it's fair to say she's been media-trained. However, Andy Cohen's gift for extracting good information from tight-lipped celebs came in useful when he asked Kim some very pointed questions on live TV. Get your mugs ready, because we've got a boiling kettle full of tea ready.
First off, Kim explains that she didn't see Kendall's controversial Pepsi ad until after it had broken the internet. She describes her younger sister as being "so sensitive" and "would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way." She also talks about how she tries to stay as present as possible around her family, severely limiting her phone and social media time. We most certainly saw a decrease in her activity after her children were born, and again after the robbery.
Watch What Happens Live is unique because it gives audience members a chance to ask celebs questions on live television, and it led to Kim being asked the ultimate burning question on our minds: "Have you and Taylor Swift spoken since the infamous Snapchat story?" The answer is just a simple "no" but we are dying over the snappiness of her tone.
She also decimated the idea that her actions hurt sister Kendall Jenner's relationship with Swift, saying Kendall was never in the squad. Ouch.
Kim also bravely played "Plead the Fifth," in which a series of very pointed questions are asked, and only one question may be deflected. To her credit, Kim answered them all. The juiciest bit was that she, like the rest of the world, echoed our collective relief when Kylie and Tyga broke up, even noting that the split was relatively amicable, at least on Kylie's end.
She also admitted that there was only a 2% chance that her mom Kris Jenner, was ever going to speak to Caitlyn Jenner again, saying that 2% were named Kylie and Kendall. Ouch.
During the after show portion, she talked about eating being a "health nut" and eating salads every day. Despite the 420-friendly Kimoji, she never smoked weed or used drugs, and rarely drinks. She credits her responsibility to her father.
Kim, like many women, felt social pressure to be married by age 30. But "by the honeymoon," she knew her second marriage to Kris Humphries (whose name she pointedly doesn't say) wasn't going to last.
