Ariana Grande has been extra generous recently. Shortly after dropping the surprise track "Thank U, Next" on Saturday, she's coming at us with the music video for "Breathin," a standout single from her most recent album, Sweetener.
It's widely known that "Breathin" is about Grande's struggles with anxiety and mental health, and the video appears to be a pretty big nod to that, as well as her ability to fight through it. As Grande sings, the video oscillates between two contrasting visuals: a crowded train station and a bright, clouded sky. It's clear one represents her struggles and one represents freedom, but neither can exist without the other.
In one particularly pointed shot, Grande sings the lyrics from atop a mountain of baggage. These could represent the many setbacks she's experienced this past few years, from the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester to the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to her split from fiancé Pete Davidson. It's enough to make anyone want to set up a swing in the clouds, and that's exactly what she does.
There are some sneakier details hidden in the video, specifically on the departures board in the background of the station. Fans noticed that as the letters whir and change, they appear to spell out the names of songs from her upcoming fifth album. The top one says "Thank You Next," and Grande already announced that "Needy" was a track name — does that mean "Remember" and "Imagine" are also upcoming singles?
sis is leaking AG5 track names in breathin vid, first one ends up saying "THANK YOU, NEXT" skshdfjsdjf pic.twitter.com/zy4iauWnnM— Peter W. Kaplan (@walkerkaplan) November 7, 2018
It seems highly likely, since Grande has been liking many tweets that have pointed out these hidden words.
Watch the full video below!
