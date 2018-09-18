The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Emmys

You might take one look at Mandy Moore's perfectly glossy waves, which hit that ideal sweet spot between messy and overdone, and think: Must be nice. We already know that celebrities have their pick of the crème de la crème when dressing for award shows. So, it would make sense that at the Emmys, with her couture gown and Harry Winston diamonds, Mandy Moore's hair would be styled with the most luxurious oils and creams high-end salons have to offer. Right?
Well, we're here to tell you that her hairstylist actually used products from the drugstore. Yes, even if you cringe at the thought of spending $16 on a heat protectant spray, you can copy her style. In fact, some of the most stunning looks from the night — from Mandy's piece-y curls to Claire Foy's shiny red lip — were created using affordable beauty products. Ahead, click through all the best drugstore buys that the celebrities actually wore to the Emmys.
