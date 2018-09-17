The Cutest Couples At The 2018 Emmy Awards

We love a dynamic duo. Unfortunately, for celebrities, duos are pretty elusive. Public coupling can be hazardous, as fans grow more and more hungry for info about them. But, at events like the Emmys, the rules are slightly different. This is a glamorous occasion! Now is the time to step out with your hubby on hand. Celebrities will draw their spouses out of hiding, or, they'll debut new relationships that had previously gone undercover. (Excuse me while I glare in the direction of David Harbour and Allison Sudol.)
Will Scarlett Johansson show up for boyfriend and host Colin Jost? Will Michael Che bring a date? Will Matt Smith, nominee for The Crown, bring his girlfriend, Mamma Mia 2 star Lily James? And will Bill Hader, nominated for Barry, bring a new boo?
Ahead, the answers. Plus, some really pretty dresses.
