Story from Pop Culture

The Cutest Couples At The 2018 Emmy Awards

Rebecca Farley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We love a dynamic duo. Unfortunately, for celebrities, duos are pretty elusive. Public coupling can be hazardous, as fans grow more and more hungry for info about them. But, at events like the Emmys, the rules are slightly different. This is a glamorous occasion! Now is the time to step out with your hubby on hand. Celebrities will draw their spouses out of hiding, or, they'll debut new relationships that had previously gone undercover. (Excuse me while I glare in the direction of David Harbour and Allison Sudol.)
Will Scarlett Johansson show up for boyfriend and host Colin Jost? Will Michael Che bring a date? Will Matt Smith, nominee for The Crown, bring his girlfriend, Mamma Mia 2 star Lily James? And will Bill Hader, nominated for Barry, bring a new boo?
Ahead, the answers. Plus, some really pretty dresses.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Related Stories
Real Talk: Who Votes For The Emmys?
You Can Still Watch These Emmy Nominated Shows
What The Stars Will Be Eating At The Emmy's

More from TV

R29 Original Series