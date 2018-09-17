Scarlett Johansson Made It To The Emmys To Support Colin Jost

Getty Images has accidentally mislabeled her as "Charlize Theron," but she's unmistakable: That's Scarlett Johansson, walking the red carpet with Colin Jost at the 2018 Emmy awards! Johansson and Jost, who have been dating for over a year, have only just started walking red carpets together. Jost appeared on the Avengers red carpet with Johansson in May, and they attended this year's Met Gala as a duo.
Johansson isn't nominated for anything, so she's here for one purpose — to support her man! At last year's Emmys ceremony, Jost attended solo, telling E!'s Lauren Zima, "She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here."
Well, this time around, Johansson had time. Maybe Michael Che, who's hosting alongside Jost, will have time on stage to mock Jost for his new relationship?
