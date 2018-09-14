Michael Che Jokes That Colin Jost Has Changed Since Dating Scarlett Johansson

Saturday Night Live is famous for forming brilliant comedy duos: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey; Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader; Josh Belushi and Dan Aykroyd; Mike Myers and Dana Carvey; Will Ferrell and Rachel Dratch. For the most part, these duos didn't let anything get in the way of their joint success. Hell, not even Jimmy Fallon could pull "lovers" Ferrell and Dratch apart. But another famous SNL pair might be going through a rough patch, and it's all thanks to Scarlett Johansson.
"Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — yet another notable duo — appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday, where Che dug into his pal about how his relationship with Johansson changed their dynamic.
"He changed a lot, though," Che said. "You don't invite me places and when you do, you ditch me."
When Jost accused Che of never calling him up to hang out, Che shot back, "Well, yeah, because you're with Scarlett Johansson. I don't want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch the Yankees game. I feel like, you know, you maybe have better things to do now."
Oh, no. Could this be the beginning of the end of their friendship? Is Johansson their Yoko Ono, the woman who will wind up taking all the blame because men are too prideful to work their shit out? Probably not. These two seem pretty solid, and if Leslie Jones couldn't successfully pull her "tall glass of almond milk" away from Che, we're guessing Johansson won't be able to either.
Besides, these two have so many more jokes to tell and pranks to pull before calling it quits. For starters, Jost still has to get back at Che for sending a party clown to his "very intimate birthday dinner." Oh, and they're both slated to come back for another season of SNL.
To get ready for the upcoming season — and their hosting gig at the 2018 Emmy awards — watch the below clip of Degeneres co-hosting "Weekday Update" with Jost and Che:
