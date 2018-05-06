Fresh off the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet, Colin Jost gave Scarlett Johansson a shoutout on his own home turf.
During a segment with Leslie Jones on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” last night, Jones, running through a bit where she talked about past dating horror stories, dragged Jost into the fray when his headshot flashed on screen.
“Colin,” Jones began, “He was so cute and sweet and kind, but it would never work because he’s gay.”
“I’m not gay, I told you I have a girlfriend,” Jost replied with a laugh, clearly referencing ScarJo.
Johansson has hosted the show five times before and also made a surprise appearance as Ivanka Trump in the cold open.
Advertisement
The SNL head writer and Avengers star were rumored to be dating since last May, when reports came out of the pair seen together at the SNL wrap party. Jost confirmed the relationship in September at the Emmys, saying they met when she visited Studio 8H on her first hosting gig: “She's pretty cool...It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome,” he said. “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show, so we've kind of known each other since then. She's the best.” She appeared on the show later in December in a guest cameo, where the two held hands during the closing credits.
This is Johansson’s first public relationship since her divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2017 (they first reportedly split in 2016). They have a daughter together, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds, before their split in 2011.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement