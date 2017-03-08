Both Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have spoken up regarding the recent reports of their divorce.
Johansson released a statement about her reported split, as Entertainment Tonight reports, the actress has stated that she won't be commenting on the divorce at all in the interest of her daughter, Rose, 2. She also asks that the media and all parties involved follow suit.
The statement reads: "As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."
According to his lawyer Hal Mayerson, Dauriac will be entering a custody battle for the couple's 2-year-old. In a statement to E! News, Mayerson claimed that the France native is "the primary custodial parent," to daughter Rose. He added, "[Dauriac] wants [Johansson] to be involved with her daughter, desperately, but you can't have schedules switching all the time. How do you explain that to a child? She's allowed to have her career, and there will be a certain degree of flexibility — but not to suit her schedule or Mr. Dauriac's. It will be one that suits the child."
The two statements seem to align, despite their harsh nature. Johansson called for respect for working moms, while her estranged husband's lawyer seems to be critiquing the actress' heavy work schedule. Regardless of the situation, we hope the pair can resolve the battle while avoiding intense scrutiny on Johansson's "working mom" status.
This story was originally published March 8, 2017 at 6:00 a.m.
Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac appear to have called time on their 4-year relationship.
In January, news broke that the actress and Dauriac had separated in the summer of 2016 after two years of marriage. Now Page Six is reporting that the Ghost in the Shell star has filed for divorce.
The column claims that the 32-year-old Johansson filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, arguing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." She is also reportedly seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.
Harold Mayerson, Dauriac's lawyer, told Page Six that his client, who is from France, intends to fight for custody.
“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Mayerson said.
“It will be an interesting process,” the attorney added.
The divorce could be further complicated by Johansson's fame and fortune. In December she was named the highest-grossing actor of 2016 by Forbes. She and her ex also opened the Yummy Pop popcorn shop in Paris in October.
The Avengers star, who divorced actor Ryan Reynolds in 2011, recently spoke to Playboy about the struggle of marriage.
"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing," she told the magazine. "I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond."
Johansson's representatives have not yet responded to our request for comment.
