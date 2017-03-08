Report: Scarlett Johansson Files For Divorce From Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac appear to have called time on their 4-year relationship.
In January, news broke that the actress and Dauriac had separated in the summer of 2016 after two years of marriage. Now Page Six is reporting that the Ghost in the Shell star has filed for divorce.
The column claims that the 32-year-old Johansson filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, arguing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." She is also reportedly seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.
Harold Mayerson, Dauriac's lawyer, told Page Six that his client, who is from France, intends to fight for custody.
“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Mayerson said.
“It will be an interesting process,” the attorney added.
The divorce could be further complicated by Johansson's fame and fortune. In December she was named the highest-grossing actor of 2016 by Forbes. She and her ex also opened the Yummy Pop popcorn shop in Paris in October.
The Avengers star, who divorced actor Ryan Reynolds in 2011, recently spoke to Playboy about the struggle of marriage.
"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing," she told the magazine. "I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond."
Johansson's representatives have not yet responded to our request for comment.
