The ingredient list was more or less straightforward, and many of the items I already possessed on the baking shelf of my cupboard. As I followed Scar Jo's instructions and brewed the light brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract, and baking soda in a sauce pan over medium-high heat, I couldn't help but feel like I was taking part a brownie-making meets chemistry class experiment. This was thanks to the fact that the mixture nearly instantly foamed up, bubbled over, solidified, singed, and smoked up my stovetop. While all of that was occurring, I was also attempting to pop the corn on another burner, make sure the oven was preheated, and prep a baking sheet for spreading. I managed to get the kernels fully popped without any burning (I'm a p-corn pro, nbd), the oven was warm, the sheet was ready — but the sauce? The sauce was a situation. As soon as I added in the Nutella, things got weird. The previously foamy substance before me clumped and curdled, but I pushed on and proceeded to coat the popcorn with it and then stick it in the oven.