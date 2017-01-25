Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Split From Husband Of Two Years

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly split from her husband of two years Romain Dauriac according to a source close to the couple, People reports. The site writes that Johansson and Dauriac have "been separated since the summer." They also note that the actress was recently seen without her ring while attending the Women's March in Washington D.C. The two have been married for a little over two years, and debuted their union when Johansson started wearing an art deco wedding ring to events. The couple, who have primarily lived in France, also have a daughter together. Rose was born in September 2014, around the same time as their secret wedding. Since most of Johansson and Dauriac's relationship has been kept under wraps, it's no surprise that news of their divorce would be, too. They haven't been spotted out together since October 2016. We have reached out to Johansson's reps for comment. We will update this post based on their response.
