It's always been a career dream of mine to be a part of Saturday Night Live, but now there's another reason to start creeping the halls of 30 Rock. If Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are to be believed, it's also a good place to find love. In 2017, People reported that actress Emma Stone has got herself an SNL boyfriend, and now Pete Davidson and pop star Ariana Grande have gone and gotten themselves engaged. As surprising as this is, it's not actually that crazy. When it comes to SNL-celeb relationships, they're totally not alone.
You may not even realize that some of today's high-profile couples met on the set that birthed iconic sketches like "Wayne's World" and, a crowd favorite, "Papyrus." Of course, there are other couples who have moved on from their relationship, but still are proof that, one day, I can go from writing jokes in my notes app on my iPhone to walking the red carpet with an A-list movie star. I won't hear any objections — this is definitely going to happen to me.
Ahead we've rounded up some of those couples who met courtesy of NBC, whether they be lifelong partners who are now raising a family, or failed flings that both parties would rather leave in the past. Here's proof that SNL is definitely the best place to find love.