Is SNL The Most Romantic Place On Earth?

It's always been a career dream of mine to be a part of Saturday Night Live, but now there's another reason to start creeping the halls of 30 Rock. If Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are to be believed, it's also a good place to find love. Now, according to People, actress Emma Stone has got herself an SNL boyfriend as well. The La La Land star hasn't confirmed the rumours (and didn't respond to Refinery29's request for comment), but according to the outlet, Stone and director Dave McCary have been seeing each other for at least three months following her appearance on the show at the end of last year. Apparently, they want to keep their budding romance on the DL, but they should take comfort in the fact that when it comes to SNL-celeb relationships, they're totally not alone.
You may not even realise that some of today's high-profile couples met on the set that birthed iconic sketches like "Wayne's World" and, most recently, "Papyrus." Of course, there are other couples who have moved on from their relationship, but still are proof that, one day, I can go from writing jokes in my notes app on my iPhone to walking the red carpet with an A-list movie star. I won't hear any objections — this is definitely going to happen to me.
Ahead we've rounded up some of those couples who met courtesy of NBC, whether they be lifelong partners who are now raising a family, or failed flings that both parties would rather leave in the past. Here's proof that SNL is definitely the best place to find love.