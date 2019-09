Is SNL The Most Romantic Place On Earth?

It's always been a career dream of mine to be a part of Saturday Night Live, but now there's another reason to start creeping the halls of 30 Rock. If Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are to be believed, it's also a good place to find love. Now, according to People , actress Emma Stone has got herself an SNL boyfriend as well. The La La Land star hasn't confirmed the rumours (and didn't respond to Refinery29's request for comment), but according to the outlet, Stone and director Dave McCary have been seeing each other for at least three months following her appearance on the show at the end of last year. Apparently, they want to keep their budding romance on the DL, but they should take comfort in the fact that when it comes to SNL-celeb relationships, they're totally not alone.