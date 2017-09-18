Did SNL's Colin Jost Just Confirm His Relationship With Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been rumored to be consciously coupled for quite some time. Page Six was the first to report that the two were seen canoodling at the SNL season wrap party back in May. He evasively sidestepped the rumors later in June, telling E! News simply, "no. I'm very happy." Which of course isn't a denial, it's him saying, "leave me alone, I'm fine."
Cut to the 2017 Emmys, and Jost is singing a much different tune. He chatted with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima on the red carpet, where he was straight up about his new love (and his blue velvet blazer by Todd Snyder). "You're rumored to be dating a very lovely blonde," she begins, and he takes the moment to get real. "She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here," he says, noting that his "date" was his SNL cast.
"Well, why is she the one for you — Miss Scarlet Johansson?" Zima asks, knowing that question has been on all of our minds. "She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome...the first time she hosted the first year I was a writer on the show, so we've kind of known each other since then. She's the best." In March 2017, Scarjo joined the five-timers club of SNL guest hosts, so they certainly have known each for some time.
Perhaps the Weekend Update writer and host was waiting until Johansson completed her custody battle before announcing their l'amour. Johansson had recently been discussing arrangements for her daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with her ex-husband Romaine Dauriac. The two were married in 2014 and separated just two years later. She filed for divorce in early 2017.
