Here's Colin Jost's Response To Those ScarJo Dating Rumors

Colin Jost is all about the no comment when it comes to the rumors about him and Scarlett Johansson. E! News caught up with the Saturday Night Live cast member and "Weekend Update" co-host at the Hilarity for Charity's Third Annual New York City Variety Show. E! asked Jost if he had anything to say about his love life. His response was essentially not a response at all. Jost said, "No. No. I'm very happy." Then when pressed about whether he wanted to "set the record straight" Jost responded, "No. I'm good."
The comedian wasn't asked about Johansson specifically, but that was most certainly the subtext given the story that came out about Jost and Johansson getting friendly at the SNL wrap party. Reports claimed that Jost and Johansson were talking and kissing during the party held on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center.
Jost has been playing comedy clubs around the country during the SNL hiatus. He also said he plans to do some surfing over the summer. Jost feigned surprise about his personal life being in the news.
Johansson has been busy promoting her movie, Rough Night, and speaking out about having a healthy sexual attitude. She wants to be open about talking about reproductive rights and hopes her daughter can benefit from some of the discussions we are having now.
Neither Jost nor Johansson, who have worked together on SNL, has commented publicly on the rumors.
There have been several high-profile cast departures from SNL following the end of Season 42. When E! asked Jost about that he claimed that this time of year "no one thinks about the show at all." Presumably, that's true. But does that include former hosts? Hosts that might have done a killer Ivanka Trump impersonation? Follow up question: will that former host return for some of the "Weekend Update" stand-alone shows that NBC announced for later this summer? We will have to wait and see.
