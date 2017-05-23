Are Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Dating?

Sorry, Leslie Jones, but your "tall glass of almond milk" Colin Jost might be officially unavailable.
According to Page Six, the "Weekend Update" host and Ivanka Trump impersonator Scarlett Johansson cozied up together in New York City over the weekend.
"Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock…They would make out a bit, then go back to talking," one source said. "They were at the bar in front of everyone…they made out at least twice…Then, they went back to talking and hangout with other people."
Adding fuel to the romantic flames, another source said: "Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after-party, including the SNL cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off."
Here's a snap of Jost, in case you were wondering what he looked like when he's not sitting behind the "Weekend Update" desk.
And, Page Six isn’t the only outlet with anonymous sources. E! News reported that someone in the know said Johansson and Jost have been hanging out for a while.
"They're not in a relationship, but they have fun together," the source told E! News. "They like each other, but it's not exclusive — at least, not at this point."
Earlier this year, Johansson talked to Howard Stern about her the uncertainties of her future love life after filing for divorce from art show curator Romain Dauriac. Though the actress and popcorn store owner didn’t mention any prospective boyfriends during the interview, she did give us a hint into the kind of guy who catches her eye: chefs, like Gordon Ramsay and Anthony Bourdain!
As far as we know, Jost isn’t a pro in the kitchen, but laughter can be nourishment for the soul, so we’ll let it slide.
