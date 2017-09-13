Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are officially divorced, but it sounds like their parting ended on amicable terms.
Page Six first reported the news on Wednesday, sharing that Johansson and Dauriac have settled their custody battle. The settlement, which was sealed, was reached on Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The paper explains that Johansson first sued Dauriac for primary custody of their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in March. Meanwhile, apparently, Dauriac wanted Rose to live in France, since Johansson "does a lot of traveling," his lawyer told the paper at the time. E! News explained that the couple originally had "an informal week-on/week-off custody schedule," but that Johansson asked for sole custody when she filed for divorce from Dauriac.
"As a devoted mother and private person, and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," Johansson told E! News in March. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."
According to court papers, Johansson said that the marriage was "irretrievably broken," Page Six reports. The couple was married in September 2014.
And while we don't know details about the split, it sounds like the couple are on good terms. "We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment," the couple said in a joint statement provided to Refinery29 and other outlets.
Since her split with Dauriac, Johansson has been spotted with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. The pair have declined to comment publicly on their rumored relationship.
