Scarlett Johansson is officially a member of Saturday Night Live's five-timers club. This is a coveted group of performers who have hosted the show, you guessed it, five times. In honor of her fifth time on the show, Johansson got a little weird and certainly, wasn't afraid to take on this administration.
Johansson played a scientist whose dog is a big fan of President Donald Trump. To top it all off, she gave her best Ivanka Trump impression for a fake perfume commercial that has the show revealing how they really feel about her role in the administration.
The episode also marked the return of Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, who this time around was the leader during an Independence Day-type alien disaster. Let's just say, we're going to want to see those tax returns.
The whole episode wasn't dedicated to politics, though, Johansson got a chance to play a mermaid that really likes to party, a skilled ninja who hides in plain sight and a reality show star on a Logo series we'd really love to see.
