Saturday Night Live doesn't pull punches. While the sketch show is known for its brutal takedowns of Donald Trump and other government officials, Saturday night's season 43 premiere directed its ire towards a different subject: the Papyrus font. You know, the font you used for school projects about Egyptian history and literally nothing else? SNL was similarly dismissive, centering their frustration around the fact that its most widely known as the font for the Avatar movies . The sketch quickly went viral, so much so that the creator of Papyrus himself weighed in.