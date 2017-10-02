I don't know about you, but I definitely felt Saturday Night Live's absence over this crazy summer. The sketch show returned for its 43rd (!!!) season Saturday night, and kicked things off with host Ryan Gosling. While the show itself was hilarious (I'm going to be laughing at the Property Brothers-inspired sketch all week), it looks like the after party was unforgettable. According to Us Weekly, the who's who of celebrity couples were in attendance, including not just Gosling and his wife Eva Mendez, but musical guest Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as well as Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys (to name a few).
Leslie Jones, like any of us would, fangirled over Bey and Jay's appearance, snapping some amazing selfies with the singers.
I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!! pic.twitter.com/7MM8kPIaEt— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017
She took a similar photo with Jay-Z.
Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!! pic.twitter.com/lFJIFPp6kE— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017
Also in attendance? Scarlett Johansson, likely to celebrate the night with her rumored boyfriend, Weekend Update's Colin Jost. This isn't the first after party they've spent together. Rumors of their relationship swirled back in May after they were spotted together at the season finale party.
"Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock…They would make out a bit, then go back to talking," a source told Page Six. "They were at the bar in front of everyone…they made out at least twice…Then, they went back to talking and hangout with other people."
As far as other rumored romances are concerned, producer Lindsay Shookus, who is reportedly dating Ben Affleck, flew solo. Presumably giving her more time to hang with Beyoncé.
