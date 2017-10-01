He went on to get even darker and if you were feeling it, funnier. “When I was 12, I saw a man get hit by a bus. And I had plenty of time to intervene, but I was frozen. Not by fear, but by a dreadful excitement," Gosling's character Tristan explained. "I just watched him, like it was all a little show that God was putting on just for me. A marionette, dangling before the lapping flames of his master’s furnace. And in that moment I died a little unto myself, but I was reborn as the lizard I was destined to become.”