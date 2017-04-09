Wait, There's A Third Property Brother?

A fitting #tbt photo for sure. I think the internet has mashed @mrsilverscott and me up, he's the illusionist. I was an Adam Lambert impersonator years ago which accounts for that awesome emo hair. Now I'm all @hgtv baby! #Repost @jonacuff ・・・ The 3rd Property Brother, who is a magician, is my favorite. I love that the Internet dug up this photo. I'd probably call him an illusionist because I know they appreciate that.

A post shared by JD Scott (@mrjdscott) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT