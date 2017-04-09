Wait, There's A Third Property Brother?

If you're a fan of the HGTV series Property Brothers you already know that twins Drew and Jonathan Scott can turn a fixer-upper into a dream home lickety split, but did you know there's another Scott who can do the very same thing? It turns out that there is a third Property Brother.
As E! pointed out, Drew and Jonathan have an older brother named J.D. Scott, whose identity was once again brought to the world's attention in a rather funny way. This was more of a reminder, though, since J.D., which stands for James Daniel, first started grabbing headlines in 2015. It all started with a #TBT of the three brothers back when they were all a little more emo. J.D., in particular, was going full-on My Chemical Romance with his dyed black fringe.
Fans couldn't help but joke on Twitter that J.D. looked like a magician or, as others pointed out, an "illusionist" because he looks very serious in this pic. He is serving some major Chris Angel look here. The eldest Scott was in on the joke, though, reposting the throwback that was making its rounds on social to his own Instagram with the caption: "I was an Adam Lambert impersonator years ago which accounts for that awesome emo hair. Now I'm all @hgtv baby!"
A fitting #tbt photo for sure. I think the internet has mashed @mrsilverscott and me up, he's the illusionist. I was an Adam Lambert impersonator years ago which accounts for that awesome emo hair. Now I'm all @hgtv baby! #Repost @jonacuff ・・・ The 3rd Property Brother, who is a magician, is my favorite. I love that the Internet dug up this photo. I'd probably call him an illusionist because I know they appreciate that.
HGTV has been keeping it in the Scott family: J.D. works behind the scenes on Property Brothers, helping build his brothers' brand by creating "hours of digital content." From the looks of his Instagram, J.D. could also help them build or at least help shingle a roof.
You may have also seen J.D. in front of the camera as the host of All-American Amusement Parks on Great American Country or heard him on his brothers' radio show Off Topic With The Scott Brothers.
Also, if you thought J.D. was joking about playing Adam Lambert, he wasn't. When he was younger, J.D. worked in Las Vegas as a celebrity impersonator, according to the Scott Brothers Entertainment website, taking on the roles of yes, Glambert, but also David Bowie. See, J.D. is a performer at heart who was a founding member of the Canadian sketch comedy ensemble, YFG, which in the past has poked fun at Property Brothers.
While J.D. has since ditched his black hair, he hasn't given up on comedy. In fact, his Instagram and Twitter are reminders that there's now a new Scott brother you can be obsessed with even if you just realized he existed.
