The Property Brothers are busy guys. They’ve managed to turn their real estate and home renovation expertise into a veritable empire, filled with TV shows, books, and even a fledgling music career. Not surprisingly, that hustle extends to endorsement deals.
Jonathan Scott (a.k.a. the contractor property brother, a.k.a. the one most likely to be in plaid on the show) recently hosted a party with Mr. Clean and Swiffer. There, Glamour got Jonathan to divulge some of his cleaning secrets.
As it turns out, Jonathan is a pretty clean dude — he told the magazine he likes to do a deep clean of his place every two weeks. But not everyone he encounters professionally takes cleaning as seriously as he does. When asked what the grossest thing he’s encountered in a house someone’s just left, he revealed that one family left behind a surprise so gross that the crew had to renovate the entire room.
“There was a house we went into that had a sun room where they kept the dog inside for extended periods of time, so when the person moved out the entire room was filled with dog poop. The entire room,” he told Glamour. It proved so impossible to clean that the entire room had to be gutted.
So, while we may not keep our apartment nearly as clean as a Property Brother, at least none of our messes have led to major structural repairs...yet.
