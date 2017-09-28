Gosling is setting up some pretty big expectations, but NBC's teaser isn't just cinematic cityscapes and the Blade Runner 2049 actor's pleasant mug. After the gravitas of Gosling's statements, the audience sees the host-to-be at 30 Rock's security desk. Unfortunately for Gosling, even though his face is pretty unforgettable and just about the entire world knows that he's set to take the Studio 8H stage, he can't get to the elevators without a visitor's pass. Even after a display of acrobatic prowess, Gosling can't get to the SNL stage thanks to some quick action from a pair of security guards.